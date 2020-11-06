Veteran’s Exhibit opens at Legacy of the Plains

GERING — the Legacy of the Plains Museum has opened their annual Veteran’s Day Exhibit. The exhibit will run through Nov. 22.

David Wolf, executive director, said he is excited about this year’s exhibit.

“The museum always does a wonderful job honoring our local veterans and this year is no different. We have several pictures on the wall, and a 1943 Ford GPW Jeep, which is loaned to us by Mick Mitchell. We also had the National Guard from Scottsbluff set up a military tent for us. The exhibit looks very good.”

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Museum is holding a free day for all veterans and active duty personnel. Refreshments will be served in the museum’s lobby. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.

