Walk for Community raises funds to help area food banks

The walk is hosted each year by the church’s board of Evangelism and raises funds for a different charitable organization each year. Funds in the amount of $,3847 were raised during this event. This year the board chose funding to benefit several area food banks: Lakota Lutheran Center in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport Ministerial Association, $1,282, each; Central Church of Christ’s Bags of Blessings and First Methodist Church of Gering Necessity Room, $641.