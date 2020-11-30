 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walk for Community raises funds to help area food banks
0 comments

Walk for Community raises funds to help area food banks

  • Updated
  • 0

Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, held its 14th annual Walk for Community on Oct.17, raising funds to help several area food banks.

The walk is hosted each year by the church’s board of Evangelism and raises funds for a different charitable organization each year. Funds in the amount of $,3847 were raised during this event. This year the board chose funding to benefit several area food banks: Lakota Lutheran Center in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport Ministerial Association, $1,282, each; Central Church of Christ’s Bags of Blessings and First Methodist Church of Gering Necessity Room, $641.

The board thanked all of the sponsors, donors and participants of the event.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News