Walk for Community raises funds to help area food banks

Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, held its 14th annual Walk for Community on Oct.17, raising funds to help several area food banks.
The walk is hosted each year by the church’s board of Evangelism and raises funds for a different charitable organization each year. Funds in the amount of $,3847 were raised during this event. This year the board chose funding to benefit several area food banks: Lakota Lutheran Center in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport Ministerial Association, $1,282, each; Central Church of Christ’s Bags of Blessings and First Methodist Church of Gering Necessity Room, $641.
The board thanked all of the sponsors, donors and participants of the event.
