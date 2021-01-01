West Nebraska Arts Center Juried Show to begin Jan. 7

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center is pleased to present the 2021 Juried Show, which will be on display Jan. 7 – 31.

The Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Bytes Computer & Network Solutions sponsor this gallery exhibit. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m. There will be refreshments and appetizers at the reception. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

All artwork in the 2021 Juried Show was selected by artist and Executive Director Michele Denton. Denton will be awarding a best of show and three honorable mentions.

While attending the reception or exhibit, staff are recommend masks but do not require them. Staff practice social distancing.

