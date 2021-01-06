West Nebraska Blood Center and Laboratory Patient Service Center moving to new Scottsbluff location

SCOTTSBLUFF ― West Nebraska Blood Center and the Regional West Laboratory Patient Service Center are moving their operations to 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff, just west of Regional West’s main campus, on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
After seeing donors at the Hampton Inn since November, West Nebraska Blood Center is moving to its new location to increase ease of access for donors. Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday, as well as Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.
The Regional West Laboratory Services Patient Service Center will temporarily be relocating as well, and provides blood draw and specimen drop-off services for tests ordered by a provider. Services are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All Regional West health care facilities continue to screen all staff and patients for COVID-19 related symptoms upon entry.