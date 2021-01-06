West Nebraska Blood Center and Laboratory Patient Service Center moving to new Scottsbluff location

After seeing donors at the Hampton Inn since November, West Nebraska Blood Center is moving to its new location to increase ease of access for donors. Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday, as well as Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.