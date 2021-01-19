West Nebraska Blood Center encourages donations after move to new location

West Nebraska Blood Center encourages those who are healthy to continue donating blood to help keep the region’s blood supply full.

West Nebraska Blood Center moved their operations to 313 West 38th Street in Scottsbluff, just west of Regional West’s main campus, on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Blood drawn at the West Nebraska Blood Center stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska panhandle. New and returning donors are encouraged to donate blood and check out the new facility. Donors will receive a cookie and juice once their donation is complete.

“In order to save lives, we must have blood on the shelf and ready for transfusion. Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need,” said Katie Gasseling, MLS (ASCP), clinical laboratory supervisor.

The blood center moved to its new location to increase accessibility for donors. Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday, as well as Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form