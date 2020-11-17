 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Nebraska Blood Center temporarily moves to the Hampton Inn
0 comments

West Nebraska Blood Center temporarily moves to the Hampton Inn

  • Updated
  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the region and as an increased safety precaution for Regional West patients and staff, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, West Nebraska Blood Center will relocate to a conference room in Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, located at Highway 26 and Avenue B. West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right.

Everyone, including patients, visitors, providers, and staff, are required to wear a mask, and are screened when entering any Regional West facility. Those with respiratory symptoms are denied entry and referred to Regional West’s offsite Respiratory Clinic.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News