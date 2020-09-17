WESTCO and Land O’Lakes Foundation donate $20K to Gering Civic Plaza

GERING — The Gering Civic Plaza received a $20,000 donation from WESTCO and the Land O’Lakes Foundation on Monday, Sept. 14.

WESTCO General Manager David Briggs presented checks during the Gering City Council meeting that evening.

The donation was made possible by the Land O’Lakes Foundation Coop Match Program. The Coop Match program matches dollar-for-dollar the cash donations of member cooperatives to local nonprofit organizations, schools and cities, thus doubling the funds available for hometown projects.

While the main features of the plaza have been completed, the funds will be used to finish some final touches including two patio areas that have been designated for outdoor fireplaces. The fireplaces will be fueled by natural gas, fully enclosed by glass and have a push button timer for safety purposes.

Briggs said, “WESTCO is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Land O’Lakes Foundation in supporting the City of Gering and their Gering Civic Plaza project. It is a great addition to the downtown and will hopefully attract people to the area and patrons to downtown businesses.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form