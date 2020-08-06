Window decorating contest to celebrate Old West Balloon Fest

The Old West Balloon Fest Committee, the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and the Gering Visitors Bureau announce the second annual “Downtown Window Decorating” Contest to commemorate Old West Balloon Fest 2020.

During these unprecedented times in the community, everyone is anxiously anticipating this year’s Old West Balloon Fest Celebration and all planned events that will feature colorful balloons flying western Nebraska skies. There is no better way to rally businesses and residents than through this community-wide window decorating contest.

Participation in the contest is completely free; with a broad-based theme of hot air balloons and ballooning. Simply pick your favorite hot air ballooning motif and tailor your window display as a tribute to your business and the 2020 Old West Balloon Fest events. There will be three juried categories: 1. Best “Hot Air Balloon Thematic”, 2. Best “Host Community Themed” (representing the host cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Morrill or Terrytown) and 3. Best “Creative with Color”. Windows may be decorated anytime between now and the start of Old West Balloon Fest 2020.

All businesses participating in the window decorating contest are asked to:

• Register their participation (and to insure a complete list for judging) by sending an email to: bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org stating name of your business and business address

• Have your window decorating completed by Monday evening, Aug. 10

• The jury committee will view and judge the window displays on Tuesday, Aug. 11

• Winners will be notified; and contest results announced to media outlets on Wednesday, Aug. 12 on the first day of Old West Balloon Fest 2020.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in all three categories. In addition to prizes; winners will receive featured inclusion in a congratulatory ad in the Star-Herald newspaper following the contest.

The Gering Merchants Association, Scottsbluff Downtown Business District and the Mitchell and Morrill Business Districts are asked to lead the way with their members to encourage participation in the window decorating competition to welcome pilots, crews, visitors and hot air balloon enthusiasts visiting our communities Aug. 12-16 for Old West Balloon Fest 2020.