Wine tasting fundraiser canceled

SCOTTSBLUFF - The 2021 Wine Tasting fundraiser for the West Nebraska Arts Center has been canceled.
In a press release, Sephanie Cooley, of the West Nebraska Arts Center said, “We find it unfortunate that we are having to take this action; however, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to take health precautions. We still encourage donations. We are hoping to find other avenues to pique interest and support for the West Nebraska Arts Center and the arts. Keep an eye out on our website and Facebook page for coming attractions and events.”
Cooley said persons who would like to donate to the West Nebraska Arts Center are welcome. The funds made from fundraisers help with building repair projects, monthly maintenance, programming multigenerational classes and workshops, instructor fees, special events and gallery exhibits.
For any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 308-632-2226 or email steph@thewnac.com or michele@thewnac.com.