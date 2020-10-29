Winter Farmers Market begins this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Winter Farmers Market in Scottsbluff will open it’s doors on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the new location (Uptown Scottsbluff, former Monument Mall).

The market will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is also under a new manager this season, Lydia Scott. The season will run every Saturday until the end of March.

Shoppers will find known vendors and new vendors with all sorts of local goodies like beef, jams and Jellies, produce, baked goods, candles and hand crafted items.

People can follow on Facebook under Scottsbluffwinterfarmersmarket or on Instagram for details.

For more information about the market, contact Scott, 308-641-7662.

