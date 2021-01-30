WNAC presents Share Love of Art

SCOTTSBLUFF - West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, will present Share Love of Art.

This is a Valentine-themed gift opportunity for those who are shopping for a special someone or friend. We are offering small and large bags with chocolates, cookies, cards and other artsy items. The small bags start at $15, and the large bags start at $25.

There are also opportunities to create your own baskets! The baskets start at $18 and include a plate and mug match. Other items will be available for purchase at the West Nebraska Arts Center. These items available from local artists include hand-crafted scarves, prints from original artwork, handmade cards, etc. On Feb. 4, the reception date for 2021 IMAGE Show, WNAC will be presenting gift baskets that are only available for that night. These baskets will be varying prices with a paronomasia theme. Items are limited so make sure you get your bag early.

When you participate in our special events for the West Nebraska Arts Center, you are helping us provide multigenerational classes, cultural experiences, education of the arts, scholarships, community fellowship and growth.