WNAC to host balloon-themed show

SCOTTSBLUFF — Submissions are being accepted for the West Nebraska Art Center’s Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest exhibit. Submissions must be in by Aug. 28.

The opening reception for the show will take place on Sept. 3 from 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

The exhibit highlights the value of regional artwork and it’s connection to the Panhandle through celebrations. Submissions will be accepted from all ages and skill levels, but abstract submissions will be excluded.

The show will have two categories: photography and other mediums. Each will have an adult Best of Show, youth Best of Show and four honorable mentions. A total of 12 awards will be presented.

The judge for the exhibit will be Timmy James Abshire of Scottsbluff. Abshire has been a photographer for more than 30 years, picking up his grandmother, Edna Carr’s, legacy.

Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest Exhibit can be viewed Thursday, Sept. 3 until Nov. 1. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The WNAC is closed Mondays. Gallery admission is free and open to the public.