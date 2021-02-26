WNCC earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly designation

SCOTTSBLUFF, - Western Nebraska Community College has earned the Military Friendly® School designation for the 2021-2022 academic year from Military Friendly and its parent company VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.
WNCC has earned the Military Friendly® School every year since 2010. In the 2019-2020 academic year, WNCC was also recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly® School.
“To be named as one of the top institutions for military veterans is quite an honor,” said WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Director Chris Wolf. “I’m very proud of the work being done for our veterans and their families at WNCC, so to be named to this list again really validates the commitment and effort made toward being a military friendly institution.”
The WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Office provides academic, career, and financial assistance to qualified veterans at no cost, as well as organized social and cultural activities. The Office also hosts the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program, which provides further resources for veterans and their families.
The Military & Veterans Affairs Office also serves as a certification site for Veterans Administration education benefits, and handles assistance with benefits applications, academic advising, college curriculum, and any additional information on veteran services in the region. With full support from the college and a staff of dedicated advisors, Military Friendly called WNCC a “one-stop center for all veteran’s needs.”
Along with the 11 years on the Military Friendly® Schools list, WNCC has also been recognized as a “Best for Vets” institution by Military Times magazine nine times since 2010, which only recognizes the top 20 2-year colleges across the country. To learn more about WNCC’s Military and Veterans Affairs Office, or the TRIO VUB program, visit wncc.edu.
The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.
The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.