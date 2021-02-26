WNCC earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly designation

SCOTTSBLUFF, - Western Nebraska Community College has earned the Military Friendly® School designation for the 2021-2022 academic year from Military Friendly and its parent company VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

WNCC has earned the Military Friendly® School every year since 2010. In the 2019-2020 academic year, WNCC was also recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly® School.

“To be named as one of the top institutions for military veterans is quite an honor,” said WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Director Chris Wolf. “I’m very proud of the work being done for our veterans and their families at WNCC, so to be named to this list again really validates the commitment and effort made toward being a military friendly institution.”

The WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Office provides academic, career, and financial assistance to qualified veterans at no cost, as well as organized social and cultural activities. The Office also hosts the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program, which provides further resources for veterans and their families.