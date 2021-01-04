WNCC receives $10K for scholarships from NPPD, Wells Fargo through Nebraska Open

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College received a $10,000 donation from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), and Wells Fargo, at December’s Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors monthly meeting.

The funds are raised from the 29th annual Nebraska Open golf tournament in September. This year, the tournament raised $50,000 for community college across the state. WNCC’s share of $10,000 will be distributed evenly across the Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney campuses.

“We greatly appreciate what you (WNCC) do for us,” NPPD District Account Manager Terry Rajewich said at the board meeting. “Nebraska is stronger because of what you do for our students and for us. We greatly appreciate that.”

NPPD and Wells Fargo have raised more than $1.7 million in scholarships with the golf tournament over 29 years, all donated to Nebraska community colleges. The three-day tournament includes an 18-hole, Pro-Am scramble tournament, and a 54-hole professional tournament.

“On behalf of the Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors, I would like to thank NPPD for its continued support of the community college system and WNCC in particular,” WCCA Board Chair Lynne Klemke said. “The annual gifts have had a positive impact on the success of our students and businesses in our service area as our graduates enter the workforce.”

