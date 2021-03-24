WNCC’s Coley earns PTK Distinguished College Administrator Award

Norman Coley Jr., executive dean of student services at Western Nebraska Community College, is a recipient of the Distinguished College Administrator Award from Phi Theta Kappa (PTK).

To receive the honor, Coley was nominated by the Scottsbluff Campus’ PTK Chapter, Lambda Pi, and are selected for their outstanding support of student success. Coley and the other award winners will be honored at PTK’s annual national convention, Catalyst 2021, in April.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a distinguished college administrator from not only the national organization, but my colleagues and students at WNCC, as well,” Coley said. “I am successful because others believed my abilities and planted seeds which brought forth fruits that I am able to share with others.”

Coley joined WNCC in January 2014 as the student life director. In 2016, he was promoted to the assistant dean of students and interim TRIO programs director. In 2018, he was named dean of students, and in 2021, is now the executive dean of students.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

