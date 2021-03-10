WNCC’s new Diesel Tech Program on track for Fall 2021 start

SCOTTSBLUFF _ Western Nebraska Community College will officially begin its new Diesel, Truck, & Heavy Equipment Technology program in the Fall 2021 semester.
The Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology program is designed to prepare students to enter the field of diesel, truck and heavy equipment service, maintenance, and repair. The curriculum includes diagnostic, maintenance, and repair courses in the areas diesel engine, powertrain, electrical, and heating-ventilation-air conditioning (HVAC).
“After literally years of planning, we finally have a new Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment program to offer our communities,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. “We are absolutely thrilled and we owe a debt of gratitude to the local businesses that have guided and encouraged us along the way. Without strong partnerships, this would not have been possible. Together, we are growing the workforce we need throughout the Nebraska Panhandle.”
The program will be hosted at Aulick Industries’ old location, on Avenue I in Scottsbluff. Aulick Industries offered the property and building space to WNCC for a yearly payment of $31,680, which Aulick will then generously donate to the WNCC Foundation.
“This donation gives the WNCC Diesel, Truck, & Heavy Equipment program an ideal location as the program gets underway,” WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig said. “Support from industry partners like Aulick is invaluable as we launch and grow this program. Our entire region benefits from this generous gift.”
WNCC began developing the program after several businesses in the Panhandle identified a strong need for diesel and heavy equipment technicians in the area. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the Panhandle sees an average of 21 job openings per year related to diesel engine specialists and truck mechanics. That number is expected to grow through the year 2026.
The new program has been approved by Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The final stamp of approval will come from the Department of Education, to deem if the program will be eligible for federal financial aid. While WNCC awaits approval from the Department of Education, the next focus will be to hire a full-time instructor for the program and ensure future students will have the tools and equipment necessary to succeed in the program.
For more information or to apply for the new Diesel, Truck, & Heavy Equipment Technology program, visit go.wncc.edu/dieseltech.