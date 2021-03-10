WNCC’s new Diesel Tech Program on track for Fall 2021 start

SCOTTSBLUFF _ Western Nebraska Community College will officially begin its new Diesel, Truck, & Heavy Equipment Technology program in the Fall 2021 semester.

The Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology program is designed to prepare students to enter the field of diesel, truck and heavy equipment service, maintenance, and repair. The curriculum includes diagnostic, maintenance, and repair courses in the areas diesel engine, powertrain, electrical, and heating-ventilation-air conditioning (HVAC).

“After literally years of planning, we finally have a new Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment program to offer our communities,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. “We are absolutely thrilled and we owe a debt of gratitude to the local businesses that have guided and encouraged us along the way. Without strong partnerships, this would not have been possible. Together, we are growing the workforce we need throughout the Nebraska Panhandle.”

The program will be hosted at Aulick Industries’ old location, on Avenue I in Scottsbluff. Aulick Industries offered the property and building space to WNCC for a yearly payment of $31,680, which Aulick will then generously donate to the WNCC Foundation.