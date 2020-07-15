SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College President Carmen Simone was recently appointed by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to serve on their Commission on Small and Rural Colleges for the 2020-2023 term.

The AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges, representing nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions.

The Commission on Small and Rural Colleges offers the AACC advice and counsel on trends and issues impacting small colleges, and highlights innovative practices in small and rural colleges that can serve as models for other institutions.

“I’m thrilled that I have been selected to serve and I’m looking forward to our conversations,” Simone said. “Community colleges like WNCC play such vital roles in our service areas and through collaboration together, we strengthen the entire sector. By joining this commission, not only will I become a better leader for WNCC, but I will also be well positioned to assist other colleges like ours.”

Simone’s first meeting with the Commission is scheduled for mid-November in Arlington, Virginia.