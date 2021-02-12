WNCC to host virtual job and internship fair March 2

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College’s third annual job and internship fair will be held virtually on March 2.

The fair will be open to the public from 3-5:30 p.m., and will include a variety of businesses from the Panhandle that are currently looking to fill open job and internship listings, or will be in the near future. The virtual event is free to attend, but participants must register first by visiting go.wncc.edu/jobfair.

“With the struggles of the past year still impacting our communities, we wanted to bring back this opportunity to find a new job or career back to the Panhandle,” said WNCC Career Pathways Director Tonya Hergenrader. “Although this year’s job fair will be held virtually, it is still a great opportunity to meet and interact with local employers who are looking to fill vacant positions.”

Attendees can pre-register for 15-minute virtual meetings with employers during the event, and will also have the opportunity to attend 30-minute information sessions about the companies and job openings.