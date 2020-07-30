Western Nebraska Community College has been approved by the State of Nebraska to receive a large number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items that will aid in re-opening the college to in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Governor’s office has approved that WNCC will receive the following PPE: 16,540 surgical masks; 16,540 nitrile gloves; 6,616 containers of disinfectant wipes; 4,962 cloth masks; 83 hand sanitizer bottles; 66 gallons of hand sanitizer; 50 infrared thermometers; 33 medical gowns; and 17 face shields.

“We are busily preparing for face-to-face instruction this fall and we are grateful to receive this equipment from Governor Ricketts and the State of Nebraska,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said. “We will put these items to good use as we work to create the best possible learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”

WNCC continues to develop a comprehensive re-opening plan that will ensure every safety precaution is taken to keep students, faculty, staff, and community members as safe as possible.

Re-opening guidelines and requirements will be announced before the start of the Fall 2020 semester.

WNCC Fall classes begin Aug. 17.