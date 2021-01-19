Work by three new artists showcased

ALLIANCE — Carnegie Arts Center has three new artists showcasing their works. The new exhibit in the upper galleries started on Jan. 5.

The exhibit, “West by West,” displays the works of Garry Underwood, Jerry Underwood and MelloDe McCart.

Garry Underwood’s work is described as a mixture of sculpture and two dimensional pencil drawings and paintings. The sculptural forms are the work of innovation and imagination. Garry takes old metal tools, and parts and transforms them into giant cranes, life size pheasants, and even a king salmon.

His brother, Jerry Underwood, is an incredible photographer. His travels from Alaska to Holland to right here on the plains capture the breathtaking beauty of diverse landscapes. Jerry Underwood said, “I take lots of pictures, and if I’m lucky, some turn out to be photographs.”

MelloDe McCarte is a mixed media artists who uses pencil, pen, ink, colored pencil and chalk to develop stunning western imagery. Her works range from hard and weathered cowboys to historical Native Americans to plains animals. Not only does McCarte produce incredible drawings, but she builds her frames out of weathered wood, knots and barbed wire, making every piece truly one of kind.

The Carnegie Arts Center staff want to remind everyone that its Summer Adventures student exhibit in the studio gallery will be ending Jan. 16. Coming up Jan. 19, the arts center will begin its school exhibit series, “Wonders.” The series starts with Grandview fourth grade students which will be up until Feb 20. These students are led by the incredible Sandi Blankenship. Blankenship has worked diligently with the students on top of serving as the elementary art teacher for both public elementary schools and adapting to the COVID regulations by bringing art into every individual classroom.

