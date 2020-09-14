 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work will begin on I-80 at the Bushnell interchange, west Kimball
0 comments

Work will begin on I-80 at the Bushnell interchange, west Kimball

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

KIMBALL - Weather permitting, work will begin Sept. 15 on I-80 at the Bushnell Interchange, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Martin Resource Management Corporation, DBA Monarch Oil, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the $717,787 contract. Work includes microsurfacing on eastbound lanes, from Reference Post 9.00 to Reference Post 20.00. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Anticipated completion is October 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News