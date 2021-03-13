 Skip to main content
Work will begin on L-17J, near Sidney
SIDNEY — Weather permitting, work will begin March 22 on L-17J, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, Nebraska, has the $12,700,000 contract. Work includes grading with soil stabilization, pavement replacement, median surfacing, new storm drains, bridge decking, guardrails, electric work, pavement markings and signs, and earth shouldering with seeding. Work will take place from L-17J/Old Post Road junction onto US-30 west and east to US-385.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, flaggers, and reduced speed restrictions. Anticipated completion is November 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

