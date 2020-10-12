 Skip to main content
Yard waste should be placed in yard waste containers
SSCOTTSBLUFF - Residents of Scottsblufff are advised that all leaves and yard waste shall be placed in yard waste containers at your regular trash collection point.

Regular bags will be charged $1 per bag if not biodegradable and all bags will need to be placed at the front curb. Please call Environmenal Services at

308-630-0985 to schedule pickup for the bags only.

Please do not place leaves in the street where the leaves can restrict storm drainage and plug catch basins.

The Compost Facility (Landfill) is also available for residents to dispose of their leaves and grass clippings: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., November - March and Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., April - October

The last pickup for yard waste containers will be the week of Nov. 16-Nov. 20.

