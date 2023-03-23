Remember last year's fun performance by The Looney Lutherans? Well, they have a new show and they’re bringing it to Alliance.

The gals will perform their encore show, “Hotdish on the range: All hat, no cattle" on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

After 17 years of performing together, the Loonies are back in the saddle with this new country and cowboy themed show. Segments include “Cowboy Up” (practical tips for living off the land, the Lutheran way), Lutheran Cowboy-ish Wisdom and hilarious parodies of classic country songs like “I’m Falling to Pieces" — bifocals, sciatica and bunions will do that. The Looney Lutherans invite the community to join them for this hilarious round-up, and you don’t have to be Lutheran (or a cowboy) to love them.

The Looney Lutherans are a team of professional actresses who have come together in a fun, interactive, family-friendly show. The idea for the Looney Lutherans was cooked up in 2006 when the founding members were appearing in the cast of the hit musical Church Basement Ladies at the Plymouth Playhouse in Plymouth, Minnesota. The company has since expanded to include four additional “Loonies,” but all of these talented women have been performing for years as professional actresses, writers, singers and improvisers. As the Looney Lutherans they have appeared together around the country at county fairs and festivals, red hat gatherings, fundraisers and women’s expos. For more information go to thelooneylutherans.com.

Tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce and will also be sold at the door. Prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for students.

The Looney performance is co-presented by KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, FNBO, FNIC, Western Nebraska Real Estate and Harris Sales.