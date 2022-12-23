 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mother Nature to cut Santa and Nebraska Panhandle a Christmas break

As the snow blows through the Nebraska Panhandle, a Nebraska State trooper records the blowing winds that reduced visibility on Highway 71 between Kimball and Scottsbluff.

Nebraska’s Panhandle and eastern Wyoming have a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw.

Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown still will experience negative wind chills Saturday, but a high temperature in the mid-30s signals a definitive end to Scotts Bluff County’s three-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.

The weather news gets even better for Christmas Day and 2022’s last week, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Highs will be in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday and the upper 50s Tuesday. They’ll cool to the upper 40s Wednesday and the lower 40s Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

A lingering wind chill advisory was set to expire in most of the Panhandle at 6 a.m. Saturday and in Sheridan County at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Friday’s high at Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport broke back into positive territory, reaching 9 degrees above zero about 3 p.m.

Wind chills, which dropped to minus 34 several times Thursday night and early Friday, had eased to 4 below at 2 p.m. at the airport.

By 8 p.m. Friday, Scottsbluff-Gering’s temperature had fallen back to zero and wind chills were minus 18.

The Alliance airport recorded a minus 32 wind chill at about 7 a.m. Friday. The airport at Torrington, Wyoming, had a minus 36 wind chill at 11 p.m. Thursday, while Chadron’s airport turned in a minus 39 reading just before midnight.

State snowplows continued to be plagued by the high winds late Friday, with some major highways in the northern Panhandle and Sandhills still closed after being blown shut for a second time in two weeks.

U.S. Highway 20 remained closed from Valentine to the Wyoming state line, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

Also shut down were Nebraska Highway 87 from Alliance to the South Dakota line, Nebraska 250 from Nebraska 2 to Rushville, Nebraska 27 from Nebraska 2 to South Dakota and Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to South Dakota.

