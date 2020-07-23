Scottsbluff Police investigated an injury collision near the intersection of Broadway and E. 14th Street.

Sgt. Cody Enlow said officers determined Kaitlin Herrera, 26, driving a 2004 Kia Sorento, struck a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Ramon Villa, 21, as she crossed from Railway to 14th Street. Later authorities learned of a third vehicle that had been involved, a 2008 pickup towing a trailer. The vehicle had been driven by Tom McIntosh, 48, and he had been westbound on 14th Street and Herrera had been crossing Broadway and the two vehicles met in the intersection, which forced the Sorento onto the sidewalk and into the Ford Fiesta.

No citations were issued in the crash. Vehicles driven by Herrera and Villa were towed from the scene.

Occupants from both vehicles complained of minor injuries but refused medical treatment.