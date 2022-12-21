North Pole moves to Nebraska’s Panhandle Wednesday as Christmas nears

Scotts Bluff County, the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming were braced Wednesday night for perilous wind chills expected to bottom out between 60 and 65 below zero by dawn.

The National Weather Service’s wind chill warning for the region went into effect early Wednesday. It’ll last until 11 a.m. Friday in the Panhandle and the same time Christmas Eve in west central Nebraska.

Conditions Wednesday never got as mild as expected in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown before the Alberta Clipper-powered system began to make its presence felt Wednesday morning.

After reaching the mid-teens about 9 a.m., temperatures had fallen below zero by noon as easterly winds shifted to the north and cranked up to about 35 mph the rest of the morning.

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport recorded an air temperature of 8 below about 4 p.m., coupled with light snow and a wind chill of minus 33.

Alliance’s temperature had fallen to 11 below at that hour. Torrington, Wyoming, faced heavy snow and an air temperature of minus 10.

That was around the time the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office issued a pair of “snow squall warnings” — denoting a localized, short-term blizzard — affecting Scotts Bluff, Banner and Goshen counties as well as Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Panhandle.

The weather service at 3:21 p.m. reported a “dangerous snow squall” moving rapidly southeast from Stegall, featuring intense bursts of heavy snow and gusts of up to 35 mph. Visibility was reduced to one-quarter mile, the warning said.

The renewed bitter winds again closed some highways in the northern Sandhills, notably U.S. Highway 20 from Valentine to Chadron.

Also shut down as of late Wednesday afternoon were U.S. 385 from west of Chadron to the South Dakota line and Nebraska Highways 87 and 250 from Nebraska 2 to South Dakota.

Nebraska 61 was officially open from Hyannis to Merriman, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Travel was not advised, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

NDOT and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a joint Wednesday press release warning of the dangerous wind chills — as low as minus 70 in the northwest Panhandle — and potential blizzard conditions in central and eastern Nebraska from the nationwide storm.

“If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle and call for help,” said State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc. “Exposure in these temperatures is extremely dangerous.”

State troopers and dispatchers will be available to help around the clock by calling *55, Bolduc said. He advised drivers to have a full tank of gas and winter survival items, including a phone charger.

NDOT Director John Selmer reminded travelers to check 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov. The latter shows on-the-spot weather conditions from cameras aboard snowplows.

Besides stashing a winter emergency kit, “remember to slow down, increase following distance, turn off your cruise control and always buckle up,” he said.

Wind chill forecasts for Wednesday night and Thursday morning were little changed when the Cheyenne weather service office updated them about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Scottsbluff-Gering and Sidney were expected to face minus 62 wind chills around midnight Wednesday, with Torrington in for a minus 63 reading.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, wind chills were expected to be minus 60 at Chadron and minus 61 at Alliance, the weather service said.

The overnight low at Scottsbluff’s airport was expected to plummet to 24 below zero — still well above the all-time Dec. 22 record of minus 42 in 1989.

Wind chills will remain at dangerous levels Thursday in the Twin Cities area. Air temperatures will top out at 12 below, with northwest winds of up to 45 mph yielding minus 51 wind chills as late as noon.

The weather service forecast slowly improving wind chills from minus 39 at 6 p.m. Thursday to minus 13 by noon Friday.

Lows will be near 20 below Thursday night and 8 below Friday night, with a Friday high of 5 above sandwiched in between.

Relief from the cold snap should arrive like a Christmas Eve present. Saturday’s high will reach the freezing mark, though breezy conditions could produce patchy blowing snow from 1 to 3 p.m.

Temperatures will warm to the lower to mid-40s Christmas Day and Monday, followed by readings in the lower 50s Tuesday and near 50 Wednesday.