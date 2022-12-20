Panhandle braces for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice

If Panhandle residents must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice.

The National Weather Service has placed all of the Panhandle and much of eastern Wyoming under a wind chill warning, starting at noon Wednesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Friday.

After a high in the upper 20s at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown will sink to about 5 below zero by sundown, according to the weather service’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

West winds will switch to the north and accelerate Wednesday afternoon, with an 80% chance of getting less than 1 inch of new snow.

Then comes the deep freeze, coupled with northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph and widespread blowing snow between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.

By 6 a.m., the Twin Cities area is expected to be punished by wind chills as low as minus 62. It’ll be much the same throughout the Panhandle, with even worse wind chills of minus 70 possible in Harrison and Sioux County.

It all signals an unwelcome but appropriate official start to the 2022-23 winter, set to begin with the winter solstice at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Dangerous, life-threatening cold will persist through Friday. Scottsbluff-Gering’s air-temperature low will be around minus 26 Wednesday night and minus 20 Thursday night, with a “high” of 9 degrees below zero in between Thursday.

Weather service meteorologists in North Platte and Cheyenne, Wyoming, warned residents and travelers to avoid exposing themselves and livestock to the bitterest runup to Christmas the region has seen since 1983.

Skin exposed to such extreme wind chills can develop frostbite in less than 5 minutes, they said.

“We don’t recommend any travel for Thursday if you have to be out” in the Panhandle or eastern Wyoming, said Jared Allen, warnings coordinator for the weather service’s Cheyenne office.

And “by probably 2, 3 p.m. (MT) Wednesday afternoon, you shouldn’t venture out too much. … This is going to be a very high threat to exposed members of the public and the agricultural community.”

Meteorologist Amanda Viken at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field concurred, adding that the wind could stir up whiteout conditions from the fresh snow and the deep drifts left across the Sandhills and Panhandle by last week’s four-day blizzard.

“Up north, considering the snowfall they’ve had, that snow could break loose and cause blizzard conditions as well,” she said.

“I know there’s significant drifts out there in the Panhandle,” Allen said. “If someone would get stuck, it would be a life-threatening situation.”

Viken strongly recommended that anyone traveling in western Nebraska carry blankets, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a portable shovel, water bottles and nonperishable food items.

Though little new snow is likely Wednesday in the Panhandle, Allen said, that does little to reduce the threat to exposed livestock — and their human handlers — from the brutal wind chills.

“Luckily, it’s not going to be a wet snow when it does come through,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t stick to the animals and chill the animals.”

Sheridan County’s wind chill warning began Tuesday and will last until 11 a.m. Saturday. The warning will start in Dawes, Box Butte and northern Sioux counties at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Goshen and east Laramie counties in Wyoming come under the warning at noon with the rest of the southern Panhandle.

Weather conditions in Scotts Bluff County will deteriorate throughout Wednesday as the snow-laden Alberta Clipper bound for the central and eastern states strikes its glancing blow on western Nebraska.

Temperatures will plummet and the wind accelerate through Wednesday afternoon, with the snow starting about 11 a.m. and a 30% chance of snow lasting through 11 p.m. Wind chills will be between 20 and 30 below by sundown, the weather service said.

Daytime wind chills will improve little Thursday in Scottsbluff-Gering, staying around minus 48 at noon and minus 37 by 6 p.m. as northwest winds continue to howl at up to 45 mph.

Overnight wind chills will remain at a dangerous minus 40 at midnight and minus 39 as of 6 a.m. Friday. Other Panhandle and eastern Wyoming wind chills will be similar at that hour.

The sun should return in the Twin Cities area Friday, with wind chills around minus 15 and an air-temperature high of 7 above. Friday night’s low should be around 5 below.

Fortunately, a welcome thaw will accompany Christmas weekend in western Nebraska. Scottsbluff-Gering’s high will be in the mid-30s Christmas Eve, the mid-40s Christmas Day and Monday and near 50 Tuesday.

If there’s a silver lining in the misery to come, it’s that it will be over relatively quickly, said Allen of the weather service’s Cheyenne office.

“This will be a very brutal cold period, but we do warm up pretty quickly Saturday and Sunday,” he said.