Panhandle Polar Plunge returns next Saturday

The Polar Plunge is law enforcements signature event that is also open for the community to participate in for free.

Plungers will jump into a section of the river specifically prepared for the event to ensure the safety of everyone. Overman said the event is very safe with dive teams and first responders on scene, although they are almost never needed.

For people who are preparing for their first plunge experience, the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Office has some tips. First, register online at www.sone.org and ask people to join your team. Collect donations for Special Olympics, which can be accepted as cash or checks made payable to “Special Olympics Nebraska.” Credit card donations are also accepted using the Polar Plunge web page.

The day of the event, teams will turn in any offline pledges and provide a printout of the online giving page. After checking in your team, participants can change into their costumes and wait to take the plunge. Once hitting the cold waters, rush to the warm changing area and change into warm, dry clothes. Following the final plungers, all participants are encouraged to stay for the post-plunge party for food, incentives prizes and fun.