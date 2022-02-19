Panhandle Polar Plunge returns next Saturday

The community will be taking a dive into the river’s frigid waters next Saturday during the 11th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge.
This year’s event is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 26 – the last Saturday of the month as it has been historically. Participants are invited to collect pledges from friends and family to plunge into the waters of Riverside Park in Scottsbluff to help support Special Olympics Nebraska. Plungers can participate individually or as a team.
“Plungers are encouraged to form teams, dress in costume and share their experience by using the hashtag #BeBoldGetCold,” according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office event page.
Aside from raising money for an important cause, Overman encourages people to have fun and be creative by coming up with themes and costumes.
“We’ve seen movie themes and Star Wars themes and Disney themes,” he said. “Lots of silly, silly stuff.”
Various teams will compete to raise the most money for the Special Olympics of Nebraska before they wade into the river.
“Special Olympics is something that’s near and dear for law enforcement,” Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, who belongs to the committee responsible for planning the plunge, said.
The Polar Plunge is law enforcements signature event that is also open for the community to participate in for free.
Plungers will jump into a section of the river specifically prepared for the event to ensure the safety of everyone. Overman said the event is very safe with dive teams and first responders on scene, although they are almost never needed.
For people who are preparing for their first plunge experience, the Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Office has some tips. First, register online at www.sone.org and ask people to join your team. Collect donations for Special Olympics, which can be accepted as cash or checks made payable to “Special Olympics Nebraska.” Credit card donations are also accepted using the Polar Plunge web page.
The day of the event, teams will turn in any offline pledges and provide a printout of the online giving page. After checking in your team, participants can change into their costumes and wait to take the plunge. Once hitting the cold waters, rush to the warm changing area and change into warm, dry clothes. Following the final plungers, all participants are encouraged to stay for the post-plunge party for food, incentives prizes and fun.
Some of the fundraising happens through registration fees, but much of it comes from donations that each team competes to receive, usually from their families and friends. Teams can be comprised of friend groups or student groups, and companies often have their own teams participate as well. Even with reduced capacity last year, participants still raised more than $10,000. In 2015, the Scottsbluff event raised a record of $35,000, more than the city of Lincoln raised at their event with a population nine times as large. Some individual teams have collected thousands of dollars.
“People around here are extremely generous when it comes to donating money for things like this,” Overman said. “... When you look at the money we raise and compare it per capita, we’re the leaders every year.”
Check-in for this year’s event starts at 9 a.m. Teams and individuals will jump into the icy waters at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the plunge, participants and spectators are encouraged to join Special Olympics Nebraska at the annual Post-Plunge Party also at the YMCA camp located at 1918 S. Beltline Highway West.
For more information about this year’s Polar Plunger and to register your team, visit tinyurl.com/SBPolarPlunge22.
Christopher Borro contributed to this story.