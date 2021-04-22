Panhandle police departments, pharmacies participating in Drug Take Back Day

“Leftover prescription drugs, including those related to pain management, present several risks to children, family and others,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Drugs are most often sourced from the home medicine cabinet. Participating in a Drug Take-Back Day or dropping off your unused medications at your local pharmacy’s drop box is a way to save a life. We are grateful to the DEA, pharmacies, law enforcement, and community partners for providing a safe way for individuals to get rid of unwanted and unused medications which is an essential step in helping to combat substance use disorder,”