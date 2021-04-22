Panhandle police departments, pharmacies participating in Drug Take Back Day

Lincoln — If you’ve got leftover prescription medications, it’s important to keep them out of the hands of those for whom they are not prescribed. Nebraska pharmacies and law enforcement agencies have a solution for you, whether that’s dropping off your unwanted medications at your local pharmacy any day with the Nebraska MEDS program, or participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) twice-yearly large-scale take-back events.
DEA’s next formal take-back day is Saturday, April 24. Participating agencies in Nebraska are listed below. But many Nebraska pharmacies offer take-back days every day that their doors are open. A partial list is below, and additional locations can be found on the Nebraska MEDS Coalition’s website, https://www.nebraskameds.org. Nebraska MEDS is a coalition of state and community partners dedicated to educating residents about the safe disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications. In addition to educational work, the coalition supports disposal programs that allow residents to dispose of unused and leftover medications.
Sites will accept prescription medication (be sure to remove identifying patient labeling); over-the-counter medication; creams, lotions, or ointments; liquid medication less than four ounces; pet medication, and all of the above in pill, tablet, and capsule form. The drug disposal program does not accept needles, syringes, or lancets; rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide; home-based care or medical equipment supplies; liquid medication greater than four ounces, or thermometers.
“Leftover prescription drugs, including those related to pain management, present several risks to children, family and others,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “Drugs are most often sourced from the home medicine cabinet. Participating in a Drug Take-Back Day or dropping off your unused medications at your local pharmacy’s drop box is a way to save a life. We are grateful to the DEA, pharmacies, law enforcement, and community partners for providing a safe way for individuals to get rid of unwanted and unused medications which is an essential step in helping to combat substance use disorder,”
The following DEA Take-back locations will accept medications between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday, April 24:
Alliance Police Department, 512 Niobrara Ave, Alliance
Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, 512 Niobrara Ave., Alliance
Chadron Police Department, 125 N. Main St., Chadron
Also, many pharmacies and health centers have permanent year-round drop boxes. In Nebraska, they include but are not limited to:
Alliance Community Pharmacy, 315 Box Butte Ave., Alliance
Dave’s Pharmacy, 223 Box Butte Ave., Alliance; 508 Niobrara Ave., Hemingford
Gering U-Save Pharmacy, 1400 10th St., Gering
Nein Pharmacy, 1012 Main St., Bridgeport
Our Town Pharmacy, 733 2nd St., Chappell
Petersen Drug, 302 Main St., Chadron
Safeway Pharmacy, 500 E. 3rd St., Alliance
Stockman’s Drug, 116 N. Main St., Gordon
Walgreens, 205 W.27th St., Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments also have drop boxes available during business hours.