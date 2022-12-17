Plows make headway Saturday against Panhandle, Sandhills snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.

“It’s been a battle for NDOT teammates to open roadways after a historic storm,” the agency posted about 9:30 a.m. CT.

That was indeed the case over the next few hours as plows fully reopened U.S. Highways 26 and 30 to the Wyoming line as well as U.S. 385 and Nebraska Highway 71 from Colorado to South Dakota.

That restored highway access to the Scottsbluff-Gering and Alliance areas from North Platte and other areas spared the worst of the blizzard that arrived Monday and didn’t let go until Friday in the northern Sandhills.

Nebraska 92 on the north side of Lake McConaughy also was opened from Kingsley Dam to Lewellen, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

U.S. 20 is officially open across the northern Panhandle and Cherry County, although NDOT continued to advise against travel Saturday afternoon between Nenzel and Valentine.

Nebraska 2, the Sandhills’ other major east-west highway, also was open Saturday afternoon except for stretches on either side of Hyannis.

Still closed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday were Nebraska 88 from Bridgeport to Nebraska 71; Nebraska 87 from Alliance to Hay Springs; Nebraska 250 from Nebraska 2 to Rushville; Nebraska 27 from Nebraska 2 to Gordon; and Nebraska 61 from Hyannis to Merriman.

Nebraska L-7E, which links Hemingford to Nebraska 87 north of Alliance, also remained closed, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

Although the last warnings tied to last week’s blizzard were gone, the National Weather Service Saturday issued a wind chill watch for most of next week for Sheridan County and 17 other Sandhills counties to its south and east.

The week before Christmas will be much colder there than the last, it said, with wind chills under 20 below zero likely Monday and Tuesday nights.

Minus-40 or lower wind chills are expected in the Sandhills Wednesday and Thursday nights, the wind chill watch notice said. Winter officially begins at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown will miss most of the cold spell, according to the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s Sunday and Monday and around freezing Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a chance of snow re-enters the local forecast Wednesday, along with renewed blustery conditions expected to drive that night’s low down to 15 below zero, the weather service said.