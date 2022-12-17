Plows making headway Saturday against Panhandle, Sandhills snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows are making progress in reopening state highways shut down by this week’s massive blizzard.

Meanwhile, Saturday should be Scottsbluff-Gering’s last day of the strong northwest winds that shut down the Panhandle and northern Sandhills in the manner of 19th- and 20th-century multiday blizzards in Plains history books.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” will begin opening soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.

“It’s been a battle for NDOT teammates to open roadways after a historic storm,” the agency posted about 9:30 a.m. CT.

The Nebraska 511 website showed Saturday morning that U.S. Highway 26 has been officially reopened from Ogallala to Scottsbluff-Gering and the Wyoming line.

However, NDOT continued to advise that the highway’s middle Nebraska stretch between Lewellen and Bridgeport remains “impassable” and driving on it isn’t recommended.

Nebraska Highway 92, which parallels U.S. 26 on the other side of Lake McConaughy, remained closed Saturday morning between Kingsley Dam and Lewellen.

U.S. 30 has reopened between Ogallala and the U.S. 138 junction north of Big Springs. It’s officially open but remains impassable from there to the state line opposite Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

The northbound lanes of Nebraska 71 from Kimball to Scottsbluff-Gering had been reopened as of Saturday morning, according to Nebraska 511.

The four-lane highway’s southbound lanes were still closed, however, as were U.S. 385 from Sidney to Bridgeport and from Alliance to the South Dakota line.

Nebraska 27 remained closed from Interstate 80 to Oshkosh, as was Nebraska 88 from Bridgeport to the state line near La Grange, Wyoming.

Elsewhere in the northern Panhandle, Nebraska 29 and 71 remained closed north of Mitchell and Scottsbluff respectively. So were Nebraska 2 from Hyannis to the South Dakota line; Nebraska 87 from Alliance to Pine Ridge, South Dakota; and Nebraska 250 from Nebraska 2 to South Dakota.

North-south highways in the northern Sandhills remained challenging to impossible to drive Saturday morning, according to Nebraska 511.

U.S. 20 remained closed from Valentine to Gordon in the eastern Panhandle. NDOT officially listed the highway as “impassable” from Gordon to the Wyoming line, with travel still not advised.

Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown will still see patchy blowing snow into Saturday afternoon from steady 15-20 mph winds and gusts of up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Saturday’s high should be about 30, but the continued stiff winds will keep wind chill values between 5 below and 5 above zero, it said.

The overnight low Saturday will be around 3 above, with wind chills between 5 and 10 below. Highs should be in the upper 20s Sunday and mid-20s Monday, with a Sunday night low of about 4 below.

The last week of winter will bring even colder weather than this past week, with the worst on Wednesday when winter officially begins at 2:47 p.m.

Daily highs will be in the mid-teens Tuesday and low 20s Wednesday, but temperatures will plunge to 16 below Wednesday night with a slight chance of snow in the evening.

Thursday’s so-called high will be about 2 below, with temperatures falling to 10 below Thursday night, the weather service said.

Friday should bring a slight chance of snow and a high in the upper teens.