Poor visibility likely in Panhandle Friday as week-long winds rage on

The wicked winds with this week’s blizzard showed no signs of stopping Friday, triggering a winter weather advisory through 5 p.m. for Scottsbluff-Gering and the western Panhandle.

Visibility could drop to one-half mile as winds gust as high as 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A 61-mph gust was reported at 3:56 a.m. MT Friday four miles east of Scottsbluff, the weather service said.

The region’s top wind speed Friday morning was 70 mph at 6:17 a.m. near Lorenzo, southwest of Sidney.

A weather service spotter 11 miles west-southwest of Sidney reported a 61-mph gust and sustained 52 mph speeds at 4 a.m.

Another spotter 3 miles north-northeast of Chadron State Park turned in a 67-mph gust at 7:22 a.m. Wind speeds reached 57 mph at Rushville and 58 mph at Chadron before that, the weather service said.

U.S. Highway 20 remained closed Friday from the Wyoming state line to Valentine, where blizzard warnings for the northern Sandhills were once more extended to 3 p.m. CT Friday (2 p.m. MT).

A spotter 4 miles north of Valentine reported 2 inches of fresh snow Friday, raising that location’s total to 17 inches since the coast-to-coast storm moved in Monday. Light snow was expected to continue through the day.

Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplows kept laboring Friday to reopen numerous Panhandle highways shut down since the blizzard arrived Tuesday.

U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska Highway 92 were open from Bridgeport to the Wyoming line but closed from there to Lake McConaughy and Ogallala.

Nebraska 71 remained closed from Kimball to the South Dakota line, as were Nebraska 29 from Mitchell to Harrison and Nebraska 88 from Bridgeport to the Wyoming line.

Interstate 80 was open statewide, but I-76 was shut down again between I-80 and Sterling, Colorado, according to Nebraska’s and Colorado’s 511 websites.

U.S. 30 remained closed from Ogallala to Wyoming, along with Nebraska 2 throughout the Panhandle. U.S. 385 was shut down except for the stretch from Bridgeport to Alliance.

Friday’s high in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown should be in the mid-20s, but the bitter winds will keep snow blowing wind chills between zero and 10 above, the weather service said.

Northwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph remain possible through Saturday, with a high around freezing but wind chills falling to zero to 15 below Friday night through Saturday night.

The strong winds will finally pause early next week, but colder air temperatures will follow in their wake, the weather service said.

After a mid-20s high Sunday, top readings will be in the teens Monday and Tuesday, the lower 20s Wednesday and around 10 above next Thursday. Overnight lows will range from zero to 10 below.