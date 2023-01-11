Pro-lifers have 2/3 majority to tighten abortion law, Jacobson says

State senators on opposite sides of Nebraska’s re-energized abortion debate revealed their initial cards Wednesday for what likely will be the 2023 Legislature’s seminal showdown.

More than 25 senators opposing abortion held a press conference in the rotunda of Lincoln’s State Capitol to discuss what North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson called a two-bill “grand compromise” to be introduced before week’s end.

He told the North Platte Telegraph after the press session that 33 of the Legislature’s 49 members are lined up as co-sponsors — exactly the number needed to break a promised filibuster by opposing senators.

“I’d say you’d struggle to get 25 votes, let alone 33 votes, for a constitutional amendment that allows abortion,” Jacobson said.

The press conference followed the introduction Wednesday of a trio of proposed state constitutional amendments by senators supporting abortion rights. Two would protect “reproductive freedom,” with the other aimed at protecting individual privacy.

The abortion opponents’ main bill, to be called the Nebraska Heartbeat Act, would require physicians to perform an ultrasound prior to performing an abortion test for a “fetal heartbeat,” which is typically detected around six weeks past fertilization. It would generally prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if one is detected.

This bill would be significantly stricter than Nebraska’s current law banning abortions at 20 weeks past fertilization, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

But it would not criminalize patients seeking abortions or doctors performing them, based on draft language obtained by the Nebraska Examiner and verified by Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht, who will be the package’s chief sponsor.

Doctors, however, would lose their medical licenses if they performed an abortion after an ultrasound finds a heartbeat or if they performed an abortion without the required ultrasound.

Albrecht was the main sponsor of the 2022 session’s Legislative Bill 933, which fell two votes short of breaking a filibuster last April. That was two months before the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

As Jacobson said in a Telegraph and Star-Herald story earlier this month, the main bill’s draft language contains exceptions for rape, incest and medical threats to a mother’s life. It spells out protections for in vitro fertilization and procedures after miscarriages.

“I think the fetal-heartbeat bill is a very common-sense bill that polling shows the majority of Nebraskans support,” he said Wednesday.

LB 933 had fewer exceptions to its proposed tightening of abortion restrictions. Albrecht said she would have preferred to keep that approach.

But she and other supporters of additional abortion restrictions acknowledged the political reality of recent polling that indicated a majority of Nebraskans favor neither extreme on abortion.

Jacobson said the lawmakers “really listened to the objections that the other side has raised, and we’ve put all these exceptions into the bill.”

Albrecht’s main bill would rely on the existing medical licensing structure at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to enforce the law, including review by a panel of medical peers, Nebraska Examiner reported.

The other bill in Albrecht’s package would offer a tax credit to individual, group and corporate donors to pregnancy support organizations that do not perform abortions. That would include the Women’s Resource Center in North Platte, Jacobson said.

These nonprofit groups, which the bill requires to be verified by the Nebraska Department of Revenue as legitimate, provide services that include counseling, housing, job training, diapers and baby formula.

Albrecht said the second bill, if passed, would make sure there is more help available for pregnant women. Pro-life senators heard that concern also after LB 933’s failure, Jacobson said.

“We heard from Nebraskans and those who opposed the bill last year, ‘What are you doing to care for them?’” he said. “That’s a fair concern, and that was my concern as well.”

Opponents to Albrecht’s main bill have already criticized it for being a thinly veiled attempt to ban all abortions, the World-Herald reported.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led the filibuster that killed the full abortion ban proposed last year, noted that most women don’t even realize they are pregnant until after the legislation would prohibit abortions.

“This bill is about banning abortion, plain and simple,” Hunt said in a tweet. “It would ban abortions before most people even know they’re pregnant.”

Albrecht was pressed on this issue, and said she hopes that women will understand the bill before it becomes law and will know to seek medical help if they suspect they are pregnant and are considering an abortion.

Hunt Wednesday introduced Legislative Resolutions 18CA and 19CA, both aimed at protecting current abortion rights, and co-sponsored an intended right-to-privacy constitutional amendment (LR 20CA) with Sens. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln and Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

LR 18CA would simply add the words “reproductive freedom” to Article I of the state constitution, which borrows the Declaration of Independence’s listing of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as the first “inherent and inalienable rights” enjoyed by all Nebraskans. The amendment would insert “reproductive freedom” before “pursuit of happiness.”

Hunt’s LR 19CA would take a different approach, adding a new section to Article I that would begin: “Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy …”

The amendment’s language lists “abortion care” after prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception and sterilization and before miscarriage management and infertility care.

LR 19CA also says the state “shall not penalize, prosecute or otherwise take adverse action against an individual based on the individual’s actual, potential, perceived or alleged pregnancy outcomes” or someone who aids or assists a pregnant woman “in exercising such individual’s right to reproductive freedom with such individual’s voluntary consent.”

Conrad’s amendment, LR 20CA, would amend Article I to say: “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

Nebraska voters would have to approve any or all of the three abortion-rights amendments if they should be approved by the Legislature.

Jacobson said Wednesday that the commitment of two-thirds of all senators to Albrecht’s package makes that unlikely.

The package’s group of expected co-sponsors includes all 32 of the Legislature’s registered Republicans, as well as Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, one of the 17 registered Democrats.

“We expect we will get other Democrats to sign onto this, too, because it’s a reasonable bill,” Jacobson said.

This report includes material from reporters Erin Bamer and Martha Stoddard of the Omaha World-Herald and Aaron Sanderford of Nebraska Examiner.

