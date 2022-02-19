Reclamation issues snowmelt forecast

Current releases are 530 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Seminoe Reservoir through the Miracle Mile. Releases out of Gray Reef Reservoir are 450 cfs. Releases out of Glendo Reservoir are 0 cfs. Guernsey is bypassing natural flows to accommodate the construction work being done on the Intake Gate. Based on current projections for the months of May, June, and July, the releases out of Seminoe Reservoir are expected to peak at around 2,000 cfs, while flows out of Gray Reef are expected to be in the range of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 cfs. Peak releases from Guernsey will be up to about 5,000 cfs. Pathfinder Reservoir is not expected to spill this spring. Based on our current forecast, an allocation is not expected for our North Platte Project contractors.