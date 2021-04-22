Regional West encourages people to register as organ donors

SCOTTSBLUFF ― In recognition of National Donate Life Month in April, Regional West encourages community members to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

More than 400 people in Nebraska and 110,000 in the U.S. are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; countless others are in need of corneas, tissue, tendons, and ligaments. Unfortunately, every day 20 people pass away due to not getting the organ they need in time.

“Organ donation is the ultimate pay-it-forward gift,” said Regional West surgeon Rommie Hughes, MD, FACS, RPVI. “The average wait time is numerous years. Thousands of people die every year because of the unavailability of organs.”

Close to 800,000 Nebraskans have registered as organ and tissue donors. Nearly all major religions in the U.S. support organ, eye, and tissue donation. One organ donor has the power to help save up to eight lives, tissue donors can heal and save up to 75 people, and cornea donors can restore the sight of up to two people.

“There is no downside to organ donation. It doesn’t change funeral arrangements, the presentation of the body, and there is no cost to the donor’s family or estate,” said Dr. Hughes.

Regional West encourages all families to discuss organ donation. Making the decision for yourself in advance makes it easier for your family during a difficult time. Registering as a donor ensures your decision to become a donor is carried out upon your death.

