Regional West Surgeon Bradley Hertzler, MD, FACS, achieves American College of Surgeons Fellowship
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Dr. Bradley Hertzler, a physician with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics, recently earned fellowship in the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Bradley Hertzler

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and education organization of surgeons founded to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for the surgical patient. An applicant for fellowship must meet stringent membership requirements, including graduation from an approved medical school, completion of advanced training in one of 14 recognized surgical specialties, and certification by an American surgical specialty board. Additionally, every applicant must have practiced for at least one year at the time of application. Fellows of the College have earned the distinguished right to use “FACS” (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after their names.

“Regional West is proud to lead the region in surgical excellence,” said Regional West Physicians Clinic President Jeffrey Holloway, MD, FACS. “Dr. Hertzler’s fellowship in the American College of Surgeons shows the commitment to outstanding surgical services at Regional West. We are pleased to celebrate his accomplishment.”

