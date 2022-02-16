Regional West Surgeon Bradley Hertzler, MD, FACS, achieves American College of Surgeons Fellowship

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and education organization of surgeons founded to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for the surgical patient. An applicant for fellowship must meet stringent membership requirements, including graduation from an approved medical school, completion of advanced training in one of 14 recognized surgical specialties, and certification by an American surgical specialty board. Additionally, every applicant must have practiced for at least one year at the time of application. Fellows of the College have earned the distinguished right to use “FACS” (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after their names.