Getting the State Fair off the ground: Open class groups help out

]Open-class organizations are bringing their activities to this year’s Nebraska State Fair even though competitors won’t receive the traditional prize money.

The State Fair is partnering with those groups, which will present foundation quarterhorse, mounted shooters, an open Boer goat show, open beef cattle show, cattle cutting and team penning.

“They’re all coming without the traditional premium money,” said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg, who is in his first year with the fair.

The groups have increased their entry fees to pay for judges, clerks and other expenses.

Those organizations are participating to help the fair, Ogg says.

It’s “very humbling that they would step up and make that investment to still participate,” Ogg said.

The groups that have raised money still will pay competitors through jackpots.

Some of the organizations have not raised money to pay competitors, Ogg said.

In addition to open class, the fair will offer a freestyle bullfighting competition, called the Ultimate Bullfighter on Friday and Saturday nights in the Thompson Food Open Air Arena.

The bullfighting competition will be presented at “no additional cost to the fair,” Ogg said.

“A promoter has come in and basically we’re providing the facility and he’s taking care of all of the additional expenses,” Ogg said.

General admission tickets to the bullfighting are $20. Kids 10 and younger get in free. Admission is half-price for 4-H and FFA exhibitors. Money spent on food and beverages will go to the fair.

The fair runs Friday through Sept. 7.

Ogg is pleased that the Fair Board decided to proceed with 4-H and FFA activities. Several other activities have been added to the lineup of the slimmed-down fair. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

Ogg said he is nervous “because I don’t know how many folks are going to come. Obviously, we’re going to do everything we can to make it a safe and fun environment for them. I’m confident our exhibitors will be reasonably well-taken care of. I just hope we have some guests.”

The fairground should have no shortage of people this weekend. About 3,500 4-H exhibitors will arrive Friday and will stick around into Sunday afternoon. Taking into account those young people, their parents and extended family, “that in itself will be a significant number of folks on the grounds,” Ogg said.

A similar turnout of FFA competitors is expected on Labor Day weekend.

Rather than going dark in 2020, the State Fair Board voted to invest about $200,000 into this year’s fair.

Board members took that action “knowing that they could have $200,000 that wouldn’t be recouped,” Ogg said. “We still hope to end the year positive overall.”

The fair’s annual budget is around $7 million, he said.

Ogg pointed out that free musical entertainment will be presented each night in the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.

From 7 to 10 p.m., people can “come and have a beverage and listen to some good music,” he said.

So there will be some attractions, and “hopefully people can come out and enjoy some fair food and celebrate what we’ve got good going on,” he said.

This year, the fair is doing “a very modest amount of paid advertising” but “a significant amount of social media” and electronic announcements, he said.

The fair will do some paid advertising, including two ads a day in The Independent, but “not the extent that we normally do.”

There won’t be any ticketed activities or gate admission to recoup advertising costs. “It’s a lean budget,” Ogg said.

Still, he would like to “sincerely invite the folks to come on out and see the investment and work that these young people have put into their exhibits and, again, to enjoy some fair food and fun.”

Listed below is the schedule for the fair’s musical entertainment. Unless otherwise noted, the acts play from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28, The Blue Collar Band.

Saturday, Aug. 29, Loose Affiliation.

Sunday, Aug. 30, Victory Underground.

Monday, Aug. 31, Lawnmower Dogs.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, Beer Money.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, Paul Siebert.

Thursday, Sept. 3, G.I. Free.

Friday, Sept. 4, Black Top Pony.

Saturday, Sept. 5, Shooter Jaxx from 7 to 8 p.m., Luke Mills and Highway Drifters from 8:18 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6, American Rebels.