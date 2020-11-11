Police make arrest in vehicle thefts, burglaries

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a Scottsbluff man in connection with a series of garage and auto thefts that have been occurring since mid-October.

Stephen Littlewolf, 29, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property, a Class IIA felony; burglary, a Class IIA felony; attempted burglary, a Class IIA felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class III misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit for warrant filed in Scotts Bluff County, as of Nov. 6, authorities had investigated theft complaints happening on an almost nightly basis since Oct. 15. Eight vehicles had been reported stolen, with seven having been recovered, and 19 burglaries and three attempted burglaries had been reported.

In the affidavit, police reported having gathered evidence that had been left at the scene, including clothing and burglar tools, and gathered video evidence to establish possible connection between each case.