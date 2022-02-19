Rev. Joseph Thambi Bonagiri of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church shares the story of his vocation

Despite growing up in a country with less than 2% of the population being Catholic, Rev. Joseph Thambi Bonagiri, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff, grew up in a very devout Catholic home.
Bonagiri grew up in a village in southern India with four sisters and one brother in a house near the Catholic church. Bonagiri said his family, especially his mom, had a very strong faith.
“My family is very Catholic. My mother is very holy person. She taught us all the Catholic values,” he said. “… In a way, we were privileged to go (to) daily Mass with the family.”
Even his extended family had a solid Catholic background. He grew up with a diocesan priest as one of his uncles and a Franciscan nun as one of his aunts. In fact, it was their influence, along with a cousin’s own desire to be a priest, that led him down the path to priesthood.
“Never, never did I think I will be a priest one day,” he said.
It was on May 4, 1992, when many of his relatives came to his village for a wedding, that his cousin expressed to Bonagiri that he wanted to go into the seminary, and wanted Bonagiri to come with him.
“He told me, ‘If you like to have some experience in the seminary you can do it,’” Bonagiri said. “‘If you do not like the life in the seminary, you can go back any time and continue your studies.’”
With that, Bonagiri decided to give the seminary a try. Not long after, two more cousins joined them, and all four cousins went through seminary and were ordained together.
Bonagiri said that life in the seminary wasn’t always easy. At one point, he wondered if he was even supposed to be there. However, he had a lot of good spiritual directors through which God worked to show Bonagiri His will.
“God was there; He never abandoned me,” Bonagiri said. “Through the spiritual direction of a priest, God helped me. The spiritual director helped me rediscover my vocation and follow the Lord forever and ever.”
On Nov. 13, 2004, at the age of 27, Bonagiri was ordained.
“It was a wonderful moment for me,” he said. “I thank the Lord for the gift of priesthood.”
Soon after his ordination, Bonagiri felt called to missionary work, and in 2008, he was asked to go to El Salvador and serve the congregation and an orphanage there.
“I landed in El Salvador on the 14th of August in 2008 without knowing a word in Spanish,” he said. “In that first year, I was with the orphanage learning the language and helping the children. I have many, many beautiful experiences in El Salvador. I would say the best years of my mission experiences were with the poor and needy.”
Bonagiri stayed in El Salvador for a few years before being called back to his home diocese.
“My superiors asked me get back to India because the need was great,” he said. “I had my specialization in education, so I was asked — with my obedience — to work in the schools and colleges.”
Bonagiri didn’t mind the work when it was working with the children and the people. But soon his work started becoming more about building schools and other busy projects. It got tiring for him.
“I started to ask myself, ‘Why did I become priest?’” he said. “I am called to be with the people of God. My vocation is not to be director or administer of the schools.”
Bonagiri went to his spiritual director to speak to him about his unhappiness in the work, and he told him, “‘You are priest and called to be with Lord and people of God. Find a way to be out of the schools.’”
Bonagiri decided to contact a friend he knew who was working in the diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, in the U.S. The friend talked with the bishop, and then the bishop invited Bonagiri to serve in the diocese of Grand Island.
He arrived in Grand Island on April 9, 2019, and worked at St. Mary’s Cathedral alongside Rev. James Golka, who is now the bishop of the diocese of Colorado Springs.
“I had good experiences with him (Golka),” Bonagiri said. “I started to rediscover my vocation in the parish being with God and being with the people. I had more time to pray, to read the word of God and to be myself.”
When Golka was named bishop to the Colorado Springs Diocese in May 2021, priests across the Grand Island Diocese had to be shuffled, sending Bonagiri to his current assignment of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff.
He started at Our Lady on June 28, 2021, and he’s been as happy as ever. He continues to do the work of God, and gets to do it among the people.
“I love to be here,” he said. “I always believe God’s plans are greater than ours. It is to abandon ourselves into His Hands. He does everything, and I am happy to be here. I live my days day by day. To tell you sincerely, I do not have any challenges. I am happy.”
To this day, Bonagiri remains happy in his life choices — choices he made because he listened to what God wanted of him. And, while he is halfway around the world away from his family, they all still believe in the good work that they do through their faith, which only continues to grow.
Currently, there are eight priests and two nuns in his extended family, Bonaguri said. It’s just part of listening to the Lord and obeying his calling.