Rev. Joseph Thambi Bonagiri of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church shares the story of his vocation

“I had good experiences with him (Golka),” Bonagiri said. “I started to rediscover my vocation in the parish being with God and being with the people. I had more time to pray, to read the word of God and to be myself.”

When Golka was named bishop to the Colorado Springs Diocese in May 2021, priests across the Grand Island Diocese had to be shuffled, sending Bonagiri to his current assignment of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Scottsbluff.

He started at Our Lady on June 28, 2021, and he’s been as happy as ever. He continues to do the work of God, and gets to do it among the people.

“I love to be here,” he said. “I always believe God’s plans are greater than ours. It is to abandon ourselves into His Hands. He does everything, and I am happy to be here. I live my days day by day. To tell you sincerely, I do not have any challenges. I am happy.”

To this day, Bonagiri remains happy in his life choices — choices he made because he listened to what God wanted of him. And, while he is halfway around the world away from his family, they all still believe in the good work that they do through their faith, which only continues to grow.