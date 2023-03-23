For the first time, two Panhandle Robotics teams from Scotts Bluff County are headed to nationals. 4-H Scotts Bluff Robotics Club teams The Last Gummy and The Lord of the Gummies will represent Nebraska at national competitions in Arkansas and Massachusetts this summer.

FIRST Lego Leage (FLL) is a program that introduces students to science and technology in a competitive and fun atmosphere by use of robots built out of Legos. The tasks teach students how to apply real-world math and science concepts to an issue as they develop skills in team building, presentation and critical thinking. There are four categories of competition: robot game, robot design, innovation project and core values. The acronym FIRST means “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”

The Last Gummy team of Wyatt Leggot, Hudson Devos, Landen Heine, Capria Rogers, Noah Rugroden and Hunter Creech earned the Champion Awards award at regionals and advance to Nebraska’s state competition on Feb. 18 at Central Community College in Columbus. During the FLL Nebraska State Robot Games, the team received the Champions Award and the Nebraska Innovation award.

The next competition is the FIRST Lego League Razorback Open Invitational help in Fayetteville, Arkansas in May. Eighty teams from around the world will compete, with 70 teams from North America.

The Last Gummy team’s project “helps eliminate ‘energy vampires’ — electronic devices that passively use energy even in standby mode, like laptops, phone chargers and microwaves,” the press release states.

Project Garlic is a smart outlet automated system that turns off unnecessary devices after a person leaves a home.

The Lord of the Gummies team of Gretchen Seay, Brooklyn Creech, Lee Rogers, Emmaline Hergert, Simon Rugroden, Oliver Howard, Kolter Luce and Cole Shimp earned first place in robot performance at regionals and third place in the state at the FLL Nebraska State Robot Games in February. They were invited to compete at the WPI FLL Open in Massachusetts in June alongside 96 other teams.

Their project “recycles heat from your dryer and directs it into a greenhouse to grow plants,” the press release states.

The product efficiently grew plants during the winter.

The community is invited to learn about the projects on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Midwest Theater. There will be photo opportunities for corporate sponsors.

The Scotts Bluff Robotics Club is a non-profit 4-H club and has a Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for expenses nationals at https://tinyurl.com/SBRobotics