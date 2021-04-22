Sheriff Mark Overman warns of scam calls in area

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY - Area residents have been reporting a large number of scam calls, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release Wednesday.

Overman said that over the last two days, his office has received multiple reports of local citizens receiving calls from people stating they are federal officers and there is a warrant out for the person they are calling.

“They tell you to push 1 to be connected with an officer to talk to,” he said. “Law enforcement agencies do not call people to advise them of arrest warrants. All of these calls are fraudulent and we advise citizens to simply hang up.”

The scammers employ “spoofing” software to disguise their real phone numbers. They decide what number shows up in your caller ID.

Overman provided a link to a resource from the Federal Trade Commission’s online publication “Phone Scams:”https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams

Every phone scam listed by the FTC has occurred locally, he said. Scammers might pretend to be law enforcement or a federal agency. They might say you’ll be arrested, fined, or deported if you don’t pay taxes or some other debt right away. The goal is to scare you into paying.

Scammers will often ask you to pay in a way that makes it hard for you to get your money back — by wiring money, putting money on a gift card, prepaid card or cash reload card, or using a money transfer app. Anyone who asks you to pay that way is a scammer and he noted that sending cash or paying with a gift card is one of the biggest red flags of a scam.

