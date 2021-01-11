Alliance Police investigating shooting involving 15-year-old boy

Alliance Police are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy.

According to a press release from the the Alliance Police Department, officers responded to a location in the 1500 block of Toluca Ave on Saturday at about 7:03 p.m. regarding a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation, according to the release, but "it appears at this point to have been an accidental self-infliction from recounts of numerous witnesses who were present."

The teen was transported to Regional West Medical Center Saturday night.