Alliance teen injured in accidental shooting

A 15-year-old teen is hospitalized and on life support after being injured in a shooting Saturday.

According to a press release from the the Alliance Police Department, officers responded to a location in the 1500 block of Toluca Ave on Saturday at about 7:03 p.m. regarding a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation, according to the release, but "it appears at this point to have been an accidental self-infliction from recounts of numerous witnesses who were present."

The teen was transported to Regional West Medical Center Saturday night.

Police Chief Philip Lukens said, "The Alliance Police Department and the community as a whole are deeply saddened at this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and the children of our community as they endure the days to come. Our officers have coordinated with the schools, the Crisis Response Team, and the Native Futures Leader to provide support across the community.”

