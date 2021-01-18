 Skip to main content
Endangered Missing Advisory issued statewide for Omaha man


  • Updated


Edward Manheimer

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Edward Manheimer.

According to the advisory issued by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, Edward Manheimer, who is a 75-year-old, white male, approximately 5’ 10" tall, approximately 190 pounds, with balding hair, green eyes, and wearing a blue button down shirt and dark sweatpants. Manheimer is missing from the Omaha, and last seen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 in North Bend, Nebraska. He was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing Nebraska plate VEA457.

Manheimer suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636 immediately.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

