‘We were just so scared’: 1 dead after Westroads Mall shooting; search for suspects continues

Eric Fisher was by the escalators when he heard six to seven shots fired.

“I saw everyone running, and I started running, too,” he said. “I ran with everyone out the door. It was just scary. It didn’t sound like no little gun either. It sounded like a big pistol.”

Alyha Wills was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she had heard the shooting.

“Next thing I know, we’re hearing it, and we exit to try to go upstairs, but there’s still shooting,” Wills said. “I could hear it; it was close.”

“It was shocking,” she said. “People are here in the morning with their kids.”

One of those people was a woman named Amanda, who declined to share her last name. She had traveled to Omaha from South Dakota with her mom and three kids for the weekend.

The family hid in the Mother Moon store for about half an hour before police told them that it was safe to leave.

“We talked about this coming in,” said Amanda’s mom, who declined to share her name. “Like, what do we do if there’s a shooting? We were just so scared.”