In the past year, eight female doctors have become major players in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session.

The doctors — all of whom provide reproductive care — originally teamed up to oppose a 2022 bill they argued would have restricted in-vitro fertilization. But they now battle any bill that would restrict abortion.

In the time it takes one of their patients to grow a baby, the eight doctors have formed a political action committee called Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska. They have raised $400,000 and targeted spending on legislative races. They’ve successfully campaigned to have the Nebraska Medical Association, a powerful political group, oppose legislation that would restrict abortion.

“It’s really just incredible from my vantage point to see how these doctors have been able to not be hobbled by those decades of political baggage, to step forward with this fresh, clear medical perspective and be able to engage more people,” said state Sen. Danielle Conrad, a Democrat from Lincoln.

The group also drew the attention of then-Gov. Pete Ricketts, who expressed frustration with the Nebraska Medical Association after it adopted a resolution from the doctors to oppose new abortion restrictions.

"I'm disappointed the NMA chose to adopt this radical resolution," Ricketts said last year.

The eight doctors have had some success. They have felt some failure. They describe their entry into the political arena as deeply frustrating.

“The last nine months have really shown me that, regrettably, a lot of politics is this sort of poker game,” said Dr. Abigail Delaney, a reproductive endocrinologist at the Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine. “Which is a very uncomfortable place for a physician to be.”

This group of eight women is new to politics, save for Dr. Maureen Boyle, an obstetrician-gynecologist and Douglas County commissioner whose parents, Mike and Anne Boyle, were longtime Nebraska Democratic Party leaders.

The group also includes reproductive endocrinologists Dr. Stephanie Gustin, Dr. Elizabeth Constance and Dr. Elizabeth Weedin at the Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine; Dr. Meghan Oakes of Methodist Reproductive Health Specialists; maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Emily Patel of Methodist Women’s Hospital and OB-GYN Dr. Jodi Hedrick of Mid-City OB-GYN.

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, paving the way for states to try to enact total or near-total abortion bans. Other states, including nearby states like Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota, did just that.

Abortion opponents in the Nebraska Legislature narrowly failed to pass a so-called “trigger ban” bill last year. They considered a special session after Roe was overturned, but didn’t call one. That leaves this year’s legislative session as the biggest post-Roe test of abortion rights in Nebraska.

In January, State Sen. Jodi Albrecht, a Republican from Thurston, introduced LB 626, a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks.

“This is the single most important issue that we will address as a Legislature, because this is about protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” Albrecht said at a legislative hearing in early February.

The eight doctors say abortion is too complex to legislate effectively. For example, they ask: Would an exception for the life of the mother include a condition where pregnancy would shorten her lifespan?

They say the Legislature shouldn’t disrupt the patient-doctor relationship.

And they argue that women should be allowed to decide when, if and how they have children.

Patel treats high-risk pregnancies. She says she sees scenarios where abortion is discussed after the pregnancy is devastating the patients’ health, or when it won’t result in a live baby.

If an abortion ban passes in Nebraska: “I am going to be seeing the consequences and patients are going to be seeing the consequences of those decisions,” she said. “It's 100% going to lead to bad outcomes for patients and I am going to be caring for those bad outcomes.”

After the eight doctors raised hundreds of thousands of dollars — $150,000 alone from University of Nebraska regent Barbara Weitz — they hired Women Who Run, a newer political group that promotes progressive candidates with a focus on women.

They then targeted key state legislative races with funding and advertisements to promote candidates who support abortion rights.

The doctors “were able to provide these messages in a way that people really believed, and I think that’s what was so powerful,” said Women Who Run co-founder Denise Blaya Powell.

One pro-abortion-rights senator, John Fredrickson of Omaha, won by 82 votes after the Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska spent $14,000 to support his candidacy.

The eight doctors’ entry into the political arena hasn’t always been smooth.

Last year, several of the doctors met with Sen. John Arch, a Republican from La Vista and then the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. They described their concerns with the bill being debated at the time — an abortion ban that in the doctors’ opinion would have restricted in-vitro fertilization, a fertility treatment.

The doctors say they were clear that they support access to abortion during the meeting.

But when asked by Arch, who supports abortion restrictions, they also detailed specific language in the bill that would ban IVF, and suggested how it could be changed.

This frustrated other abortion rights supporters, who believed they may have been providing a roadmap to passage of an abortion ban.

“Heading into a special session to ban abortion in NE, medical assns + their lobbyists are negotiating with anti-abortion politicians,” tweeted state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a Democrat and pro-abortion-rights leader in the Legislature. “If they reach a deal, they should know they won't escape explicit and public responsibility for an abortion ban just because they're not elected.”

Since that meeting, the doctors say they have grown more savvy, learning about the political system — becoming a part of it — even as they say it frustrates them.

The way politicians talk is not the way that doctors talk, these doctors say.

“I don’t think people understand how much wheeling and dealing is being done,” Oakes said. “Lobbying groups…are calling the shots.”

So they enlisted another political group, the Nebraska Medical Association, which works to advance physicians’ priorities in the legislative arena.

Boyle wrote a resolution that would require the NMA to oppose any bill that restricts abortion further in Nebraska. It passed overwhelmingly.

The eight doctors drove to Lincoln to attend a Feb. 1 hearing of the Health and Human Services Committee, where the legislative panel heard testimony about Albrecht’s bill.

Constance told the committee about her experience with a pregnant patient who was diagnosed with aggressive cancer. Her choices: terminate the pregnancy and continue with chemotherapy, or delay cancer treatment and considerably worsen her prognosis.

“As someone who has dedicated my career to growing families in Nebraska, I can tell you unequivocally that LB 626 will harm Nebraska families,” she said.

Also testifying against the legislation: Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, president of the Nebraska Medical Association’s board of directors.

But Rosenquist noted that there are diverse views among NMA members on the bill. Indeed, while dozens of physicians spoke at the hearing to oppose the bill, a few doctors did testify in favor of further restrictions on abortion.

The bill "would not compromise physicians' ability to care for these women," said Dr. Sean Kenney, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Bryan Health in Lincoln. "We will do whatever it takes to take care of women and provide life-saving care."

The committee hasn’t yet voted whether to advance the bill to the full Legislature, but proponents of abortion rights expect a tough path this legislative session. The eight female doctors say they will continue advocating on the issue, joining the efforts of longstanding organizations like Planned Parenthood.

“If we don’t stand up for our patients and our daughters, who will?” Boyle said. “We’re not going anywhere.”