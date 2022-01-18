Nebraska Medicaid seeks community feedback on programs

LINCOLN – Kevin Bagley, director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has announced a statewide listening tour for Medicaid’s managed care program. The tour will begin Jan. 11 and will stop at five locations throughout the state, including Scottsbluff.

Nebraska Medicaid will be procuring new contracts for the capitated managed care program, Heritage Health, in 2022. As part of this process, the Medicaid team wants to gather input from community members who would like to share their experiences with Medicaid’s current health plans.

This valuable feedback will help Medicaid develop its next managed care contracts. Medicaid’s listening sessions will take place in Scottsbluff, on Monday, Jan. 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Scottsbluff High School Board Room, 313 E. 27th St., Scottsbluff.

In response to community feedback, MLTC has added an additional virtual listening session on Jan. 27. The virtual meetings are meant to give an opportunity for participation to those who are interested but cannot attend the in-person meetings.