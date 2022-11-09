Voters say ‘No’ to Scottsbluff Aquatics: Community partners react to the news, 'back to the drawing board'

Will Scottsbluff soon have a new aquatics facility? Not anytime soon as the majority of voters turned back the sales tax measure during Tuesday's election. County results showed 1,700 votes against the tax and 1,559 votes in favor of it.

LB 357 is an initiative to introduce a half-cent sales tax increase in Scottsbluff to finance the construction of the aquatics center. The half-center increase had been proposed to last for 10 years, or until the cost of the aquatics center is fully funded.

After hearing the results, Scottsbluff Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Conrad Bostron said he was disappointed.

“Life will go on,” Bostron said. “We just have to adjust our strategic plan and we also have to respect the decision of the voters. That’s what makes this all work.”

Bostron said he felt that stakeholders in community pools have handled the situation up to this point, despite the poor conditions of the existing facilities. The YMCA’s pool cannot be expanded due to building constraints as the current pool sits inside of the old pool structure.

However, the volunteers involved with the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics committee will continue their efforts to brainstorm other options for the community.

Zac Karpf, co-chair of Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics, also expressed his disappointment in the outcome, but also said he respected the voters’ decision.

“We had a group of very hardworking volunteers who put in a lot of time and energy to gather community feedback and try to provide a solution that the community has with aging aquatics facilities,” Karpf told the Star-Herald. “We sure thought we had done that.”

The volunteers presented a plan, based on community input received throughout the year, hoping it would see public support. However, Karpf said that while the initiative did not pass, they are not giving up and will head back to the drawing board.

“I am grateful for the volunteers who spent a lot of time on this effort,” Karpf said. “We are going to pick up ourselves from this pity party here today and move forward to find a positive outcome because it’s something the community needs. Obviously, we didn’t come up with the right recipe for the voters, but we’re going to keep at it.”

Scottsbluff City Council Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, who was re-elected for another term, commended the volunteers’ efforts ahead of the election.

“I know they’ll be disappointed and maybe they can regroup and, at some point, try again,” McKerrigan said. “We’ll have to decide what we’re going to do. Maybe there will be an alternative way to do something.”

Leading up to the election, representatives from the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Family YMCA and Scottsbluff Public Schools held multiple community question and answer sessions about the proposed center, including a virtual Q&A in the week before the election

As the initiative did not pass, local stakeholders will have to decide what to do about addressing maintenance and other needs of the current pool structures. Another LB 357 initiative's soonest reappearance on the ballot would be in two years.