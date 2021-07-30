McCook Police looking for 14-year-old missing girl

According to the alert, the McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain, 14, white female, short dark hair with red highlights. Kain is approximately 5'6" and 180 pounds. Last seen at 10:42 p.m. on July 28 in McCook. Kain was last seen wearing a grey shirt with Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes. It is unknown who Kain is with or what type of vehicle she is in.