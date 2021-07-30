 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCook Police looking for 14-year-old missing girl
0 comments
alert

McCook Police looking for 14-year-old missing girl

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McCook Police looking for 14-year-old missing girl

Zoey Kain

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory System alert for a 14-year-old girl missing from McCook.

According to the alert, the McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain, 14, white female, short dark hair with red highlights. Kain is approximately 5'6" and 180 pounds. Last seen at 10:42 p.m. on July 28 in McCook. Kain was last seen wearing a grey shirt with Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes. It is unknown who Kain is with or what type of vehicle she is in.

Contact 911 with any information about Kain, authorities say.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News